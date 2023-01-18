Sustainability and Denim: Addressing the Environmental Impact of Production

Sustainability is often associated with the concepts of Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle, and this same approach is being applied to denim jeans through the emergence of eco-friendly options in the fashion industry.

Denim, known for its durability and versatility, is a popular clothing item, however, the production process of denim is resource-intensive and can cause pollution and waste. The fashion industry is taking steps towards sustainability by implementing ways to minimize the environmental impact of denim production.

A major challenge in denim production is the high water consumption, from growing cotton to the production process. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that it takes 7570 litres of water to make one pair of jeans. “To address this, denim manufacturers are exploring sustainable cotton alternatives such as organic cotton and recycled cotton. Organic cotton is grown without harmful pesticides or fertilizers, protecting farmers and the environment. Recycled cotton, made from pre-consumer or post-consumer textile waste, reduces the need for new cotton cultivation,” says Manjula Gandhi, Chief Product Officer, Numero UNO.

The upcoming denim technology is catering more towards reducing the overall ecological carbon footprint keeping the aesthetics intact. “We as a brand are stepping into the sustainable processes with introducing RE:MINED - an initiative that reduces fresh water consumption by recycling and reusing treated water, low impact laundry processes using state of the art technology, and ecological chemicals promoting a non-hazardous workplace for our labor-force, resulting to the reduced impact on our environment and people,” explains Siddharth Wilson, Production Denims, Spykar.

Use of Chemicals in denim production

Another aspect of denim production that can have negative environmental and health impacts is the use of chemicals for dyeing and finishing the fabric. To mitigate this, some denim manufacturers are using natural dyes such as indigo or plant-based dyes which are less toxic and more sustainable. Additionally, some companies are implementing closed-loop systems, which recycle the chemicals used in the dyeing process, resulting in a reduction of waste and pollution.

Also Read: Three Trends That Have Encouraged Millennials To Enter The Kitchen

Sustainability is key for denim

In addition to using sustainable materials and processes, some denim companies are also working to reduce waste. This can include using the scraps from denim production to create new products, such as bags or accessories, or using sustainable packaging. “Many companies are now using circular economy practices, which means they are designing and producing clothing that can be easily and efficiently reused, repaired, refurbished, or recycled. This is a major step towards sustainable fashion,” adds Gandhi.

Innovation in technology is also helping to make denim more sustainable. One of the most promising technologies is the use of lasers to create designs and patterns on denim. This eliminates the need for chemicals and water in the process. Also, sustainable washing techniques are being developed, such as using ozone and enzymes to clean denim instead of traditional methods that rely on large amounts of water and chemicals.

Denim is also an important part of sustainable fashion because of its durability. “Denim is a long-lasting material that can be worn for years, reducing the need for constantly buying new clothing. Additionally, denim can be easily repaired and repurposed, extending its lifespan even further. Many denim companies are now offering repair services, and some are even encouraging customers to bring in their old denim for recycling or repurposing,” opines Gandhi.

Be a conscious consumer of denim Despite the challenges of making denim production more sustainable, there are many companies and initiatives working to reduce the environmental impact of denim. From using sustainable materials and processes to implementing circular economy practices, the denim industry is making progress in creating a more sustainable future. Consumers can also play a role by choosing to buy denim from sustainable brands and taking care of their denim clothing to extend its lifespan. As the denim industry continues to evolve and find new ways to become more sustainable, we can look forward to a future where denim is not only a beloved fashion staple but also a responsible choice for the environment.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here