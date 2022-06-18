Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

SUSTAINABLE GASTRONOMY DAY 2022: June 18 marks the occasion of Sustainable Gastronomy Day. This United Nations-designated day is observed to highlight the role that sustainable gastronomy plays in terms of sustainable development.

According to the United Nation, Gastronomy refers to a style of cooking from a particular region. The term also refers to local food and cuisine. Sustainability, on the other hand, is the idea that something is done in a way that is not wasteful of our natural resources and can be continued into the future without being detrimental to our environment or health.

Sustainable Gastronomy Day: Significance

The day holds more significance in today’s time as sustainable gastronomy is no less than a boon in terms of both business and health. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the world will have over nine billion mouths to feed by 2050. Despite such staggering numbers, one-third of all food produced is lost or wasted.

The international organisation also mentioned that the human population around the world is dependent on oceans, forests and soils in largely unsustainable ways. In order to continue a healthy gastronomical cycle, the global community has to be more careful about how we use our natural resources as producers and we need to be pickier about how we choose our food as consumers.

Sustainable gastronomical can play a huge in sustainable development. It boasts an area’s economy, supports its farmers and reduces the greenhouse gases and resources used in transporting food.

Sustainable Gastronomy Day: History

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on December 21, 2016, and designated June 18 as an international observance, Sustainable Gastronomy Day. The resolution acknowledged gastronomy as a cultural expression related to the natural and cultural diversity of the world.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still unfolding across the globe, the UN mentioned in its statement that celebrating seasonal ingredients and producers, preserving wildlife as well as our culinary traditions is today more relevant than ever.

