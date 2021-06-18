​Sustainable Gastronomy Day: Theme, History and Significance

Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on June 18 across the globe. The day is marked to draw the world’s attention towards the role that sustainable gastronomy can play in terms of sustainable development. Another important aim of the day is to acknowledge gastronomy as a form of cultural expression related to the nature and cultural diversity of the world. By definition, gastronomy is a study of food and culture. It also includes nutritional facts, food science, and cooking techniques among other things.

The day was commemorated after the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution A/RES/71/246 on December 21, 2016, and designated June 18 as Sustainable Gastronomy Day. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) work to ensure that the day is celebrated properly across the world. They work in collaboration with international and regional bodies, member states, and UN organizations.

Sustainable gastronomy is linked with sustainable development because it promotes food security, agricultural development, sustainable food production, nutrition, and conservation of biodiversity.

One of the many things that sustainable gastronomy promotes is the consumption of sustainably produced local foods. This way, the farmers can be supported and the seasonal culinary recipes are also more likely to live longer. Another important aspect of this is to reduce food wastage, avoid processed and packaged food and ensure a healthy diet so that the health of people at large gets better.

Especially in the current time of coronavirus, a thing like sustainable gastronomy is no less than a boon as it helps in terms of both business and health.

Under normal circumstances, many events promoting sustainable gastronomy would have been organized by food and environment enthusiasts, however, due to the ongoing pandemic situations, almost all events across the world have been shifted online.

