Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, And Quotes To Share

SWAMI VIVEKANANDA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: On January 12, 1863, one of the most well-known spiritual figures, Swami Vivekananda was born in Calcutta (now Kolkata). Swami Vivekananda was a pivotal figure in introducing Indian concepts such as Vedanta and Yoga to the western world. Along with that, he played an instrumental role in spreading Hindu philosophy to the West. In order to recognize his exemplary contributions to the country and its youth, the Government of India declared January 12 as National Youth Day in 1984. The day is celebrated with activities such as youth conventions, speeches, seminars, yoga programs, and readings throughout the country. To commemorate this occasion, here are some of the wishes and greetings, and quotes that you can share with your friends and family.

Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary 2023: Wishes, messages, and greetings

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, let us come together and walk the path of karma shown by Swami Vivekananda. Warm wishes on this special day to you.

Every challenge is an opportunity. It depends on your perception, whether you see a chance in it or a problem in it. Wishing you a very Happy National Youth Day!

Only those succeed in life who never hesitate to take risks. Even if they lose, they gain some experience. Happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

Warm wishes on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to you. Let us take inspiration from the biggest scholar in our nation to lead a purposeful and successful life.

On the occasion of Youth Day, let us come together to contribute towards the wellness and happiness of the youth to make our country a better one. Happy National Youth Day!

To the heroes of tomorrow, to the energies that will define the future, wishing you a very warm and happy National Youth Day to you.

May the youth of our nation stay grounded, motivated, and focused in life and work towards the progress of the nation. Happy National Youth Day.

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. Warm wishes on Swami Vivekanand Jayanti!

Talk to yourself once a day, otherwise, you may miss meeting an excellent person in this world. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti let us pledge to live by the true words of the great scholar.

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, let us remember the teachings of Swami Vivekanand and build for ourselves a purposeful life.

Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary 2023: Quotes

“Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life.” “Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin, to say that you are weak, or others are weak.” “In a day, when you don’t come across any problems - you can be sure that you are traveling on the wrong path.” “Stand up, be bold, be strong. Take the whole responsibility on your own shoulders, and know that you are the creator of your own destiny. All the strength and succour you want is within yourself." “Strength is life, weakness is death. Expansion is life, contraction is death. Love is life, hatred is death.” “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.” “The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.” “Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.” “If money help a man to do good to others, it is of some value; but if not, it is simply a mass of evil, and the sooner it is got rid of, the better.”

