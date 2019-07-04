Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: 5 Books One Must Read to Know About the Great Monk
We bring you a list of five books that are must-read if you want to know Swami Vivekananda and his teachings in a better way.
File photo of Swami Vivekananda. (Source: Wikicommons)
Indian monk Swami Vivekananda is known worldwide for his knowledge and teachings. Through his lessons in philosophy, Swami Vivekananda taught people to lead their life on the path of yog and dharma.
Born on January 12, Vivekananda passed away on July 4, at the young age of 39. However, even in the short life-span, the monk has left behind a legacy that is being followed by many. On his 117th death anniversary, the best way to remember the Indian philosophy teacher is by reading about his life and teachings.
We bring you a list of five books that are must-read if you want to know Swami Vivekananda and his teachings in a better way:
1.The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda: As the name suggests, this series can take anyone through the journey of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. The series is available in nine volumes, accumulating the lessons of Swami Vivekananda through his own words.
2.Master As I Saw Him: Written by Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda, Master As I Saw Him gives the sneak-peak into the life of the monk as a student and learner. An incredibly humble but intelligent description of Swami Vivekananda's life through the eyes of a close disciple, this book should be on your list.
3.Swami Vivekananda, the Living Vedanta: In his book, Badrinath Chaturvedi takes a unique approach by trying to understand Vivekananda as a person rather than the religious and national leader. The book talks about the life of Naren, the birth name of Vivekananda, and his relationship with his master Sri Ram Krishna Paramhansa.
4.Life of Vivekananda and the Universal Gospel: Written by Nobel Prize winner Romain Rolland, this book is probably the best book written on Vivekananda. The foreign author has presented the ideas and life of Vivekananda in a simple and clear way.
5.Swami Vivekananda: An Intuitive Scientist: The book is written by TGK Murthy, trying to explore Vivekananda’s knowledge in matters of physical sciences. The book establishes Swamiji as a person who is acquainted with the scientific thoughts of his times.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Her Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
- ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child
- Move Over Voldemort and Deadpool, People Still Prefer 'Heroes' Like Superman and Batman
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Now Willing to Play on 'As Long as Possible'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s