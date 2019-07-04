Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: 5 Books One Must Read to Know About the Great Monk

Indian monk Swami Vivekananda is known worldwide for his knowledge and teachings. Through his lessons in philosophy, Swami Vivekananda taught people to lead their life on the path of yog and dharma.

Born on January 12, Vivekananda passed away on July 4, at the young age of 39. However, even in the short life-span, the monk has left behind a legacy that is being followed by many. On his 117th death anniversary, the best way to remember the Indian philosophy teacher is by reading about his life and teachings.

We bring you a list of five books that are must-read if you want to know Swami Vivekananda and his teachings in a better way:

1.The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda: As the name suggests, this series can take anyone through the journey of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. The series is available in nine volumes, accumulating the lessons of Swami Vivekananda through his own words.

2.Master As I Saw Him: Written by Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda, Master As I Saw Him gives the sneak-peak into the life of the monk as a student and learner. An incredibly humble but intelligent description of Swami Vivekananda's life through the eyes of a close disciple, this book should be on your list.

3.Swami Vivekananda, the Living Vedanta: In his book, Badrinath Chaturvedi takes a unique approach by trying to understand Vivekananda as a person rather than the religious and national leader. The book talks about the life of Naren, the birth name of Vivekananda, and his relationship with his master Sri Ram Krishna Paramhansa.

4.Life of Vivekananda and the Universal Gospel: Written by Nobel Prize winner Romain Rolland, this book is probably the best book written on Vivekananda. The foreign author has presented the ideas and life of Vivekananda in a simple and clear way.

5.Swami Vivekananda: An Intuitive Scientist: The book is written by TGK Murthy, trying to explore Vivekananda’s knowledge in matters of physical sciences. The book establishes Swamiji as a person who is acquainted with the scientific thoughts of his times.