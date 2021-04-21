Swaminarayan Jayanti 2021: Timings, Significance and Rituals

The supreme Purna Purushottam Lord Shree Swaminarayan was born on Chaitra 9 in Vikram Samvat 1837,April 3, 1781 AD on the occasion of Ram Navami. This year, April 21 (Wednesday) will mark the celebration of Lord Swaminarayan Jayanti. He enlightened millions of people and his immortal teachings continue to inspire many all over the world. He is also known for spreading the message of Sanatana Dharma. Here is all you need to know about the occasion:

As per the Hindu calendar, Swaminarayan Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 21, Shukla Paksha, Navami Tithi. The Tithi will begin at 12:44 am on April 21 and will remain up to 12:35 am on April 22.

Every year, this auspicious day is celebrated by the disciples of Swaminarayan with lots of excitement. The almighty was said to be born to father Dharmadev and mother Bhaktimata.

On the Swaminarayan Jayanti day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and worship the Lord. The idol of the Lord is placed on a decorated cradle and is offered flowers, fruits, etc. Devotees observe nirjala upvaas,which is,they keep fast without drinking water for the day. However, they are allowed to eat fruits during their upvaas time.

As the Lord was born at 10:10 pm, an arati of the child form of Swaminarayan is being performed in all temples at this time.

Devotees celebrate the entire day by listening to the incidents which took place in the life of Swaminarayan and by reading scriptures and singing kirtans.

