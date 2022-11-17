Swara Bhasker Looks Right Out of Fairytale With Her Twist to Regular Saree

Swara Bhasker has joined the international competition jury at the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF). It is the oldest film festival in the Middle East and is organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture. Recently, the actress attended CIFF and walked the red carpet in a beautiful red designer saree draped in a unique style. She served major fashion and ethnic-wear goals in her gorgeous head-turning attire.

For the event, the actress turned muse for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla as she picked the red spectacular Kamini saree from the shelves of their prestigious label. Talking about the outfit, it was a light-weight vermilion-coloured chiffon saree with gold embroidery throughout. The intricate designs were custom-cut gold sequinned embroidery with Egyptian motifs that are inspired by Lucknow’s famous kamdhani metalwork, which in Egypt is called Muquaish.

Posting photos on Instagram, Swara flaunted the stunning outfit and wrote - Not without my namastey! At the red carpet of the 44th Cairo International Film Festival at Cairo Films.

Honoured to be here as a member of the ‘international competition jury’.

Check out her post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

She looked right out of the fairy tale and absolutely slayed it on the red carpet. Apart from the intricate details what set the saree stand out in the crowd is the styling. Designer Sandeep Khosla stepped into the shoes of a fairy godmother and took the ethnic look, up by a notch as the saree was draped uniquely to add more drama. Instead of the traditional drape, the saree was pleated around the waist. And the pallu was placed on the shoulder like a dupatta.

She paired the saree with a matching red blouse featuring a deep back and full sleeves. For the accessories, Swara donned a gold-toned pearl-adorned headband with criss-cross designs that extended up to her neat bun. She also wore bracelets.

For her beauty picks, she opted for radiant skin, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick and beaming highlighter to elevate her overall look.

