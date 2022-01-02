Swara Bhasker's Latest Looks are Perfect Inspiration for Bridesmaids

Swara Bhasker’s latest traditional looks can be your wardrobe inspiration if you are about to attend a wedding function. Swara’s recent posts on Instagram give us a glimpse into her style choice as a bridesmaid. The actress attended her sister’s wedding recently and was spotted in delicate sarees and glamorous lehengas.

Swara was spotted in a pastel pink saree for one of the wedding ceremonies. The saree came with hand painted Bougainville’s in chocolate brown and cherry red shades on a pure silk organza fabric which was enhanced with hand embroidered gota. Swara paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse. Swara accessorised her look with a silver necklace and maang tikka. She wore her hair in a bun and adorned it with white jasmine flowers. Swara’s henna patterned-hands were complimented with a bracelet, and a ring. The actress wore simple stud earrings and minimal make-up to complete her look.

Swara also had a message in body positivity as she shared her saree look on Instagram. She mentioned in the caption, “I’m normally awkward about wearing sleeveless blouses because even at my fittest I always have these aunty-arms. At first I thought I’d wear a full sleeve blouse but then Priyanka Yadav reminded me that you look like you feel, and it’s the year end. My sister and my best friend got married, the whole family got together and had a baller celebration, ate some delish food, and felt awesome. So here I am at the end of 2021, happy, grateful, and feeling beautiful.”

For the mehendi ceremony, Swara chose to wear a henna-shade kurta and sharara by Diva’ni. The full-sleeved kurta came with a white embroidery all-over, and a dupatta that featured shades of maroon. Completing the retro look, Swara wore her hair in a braid and loosened strands of hair to frame her face.

Another wedding guest look served by Swara featured her in a black lehenga that came with gorgeous vibrant embroidery and mirror-work. The actress wore Salma Sitara Lehenga by designer Mayyur Girotra for the Sangeet ceremony of her sister. Swara also added a fun and practical twist to her traditional look as she wore matching sneakers with the lehenga. Sharing the picture of her wedding look, Swara added in the caption, “Messy hair, a colourful lehenga choli, dark mehendi, statement jewellery and lots of kaajal. This is Cinderella ka Indian Shaadi edit.”

Which of the looks shared by Swara have inspired you?

