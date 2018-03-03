English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Sweet-toothed Fashionistas Delight In Chocolate Clothes, See Pics
It's a dream mix!
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
In a dream mix for sweet-toothed fashionistas, models strutted the catwalk in Brussels draped in fanciful clothes made with chocolate.
The fashion show, which teams designers with chocolatiers and pastry chefs from more than 15 countries, kicked off the annual three-day“Salon du Chocolat” chocolate fair in Belgium’s capital on Thursday evening.
Chocolate was moulded into whimsical designs from evening gowns to cocktail dresses to hats.
The international fair, where visitors can sample sweets from more than 130 participants, plays to Belgium’s reputation as a leading chocolate maker.
“Once again, it’s a dream that becomes reality and we are salivating already,” Brussels city mayor Philippe Close said in a statement.
Also Watch
The fashion show, which teams designers with chocolatiers and pastry chefs from more than 15 countries, kicked off the annual three-day“Salon du Chocolat” chocolate fair in Belgium’s capital on Thursday evening.
Canan Karatay'a nazire yaparcasına 3 gün 3 gece süren 'Salon du Chocolat' fuarında pasta şefleri, önce pastalarını daha sonra da çikolatadan yapılmış tatlı ama garip kıyafetleri sergiledi. 🍫 Milliyet Mola’da! _________________________________ #milliyet #mola #molatik #milliyetmola #çikolata #chocolate #chocolateclothes #defile #salonduchocolat #brussels #brüksel #belçika #belcika #belgium #belçikaçikolatası #belgiumchocolate #likeforlike #like4like #belgianchocolate
Chocolate was moulded into whimsical designs from evening gowns to cocktail dresses to hats.
The international fair, where visitors can sample sweets from more than 130 participants, plays to Belgium’s reputation as a leading chocolate maker.
“Once again, it’s a dream that becomes reality and we are salivating already,” Brussels city mayor Philippe Close said in a statement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- White Face Paint And Green Lipstick: Paris Fashion Week Gets Playful
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
- 5 Most Popular Surfing Spots in India