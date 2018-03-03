GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sweet-toothed Fashionistas Delight In Chocolate Clothes, See Pics

It's a dream mix!

Reuters

Updated:March 3, 2018, 4:01 PM IST
Sweet-toothed Fashionistas Delight In Chocolate Clothes, See Pics
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
In a dream mix for sweet-toothed fashionistas, models strutted the catwalk in Brussels draped in fanciful clothes made with chocolate.

The fashion show, which teams designers with chocolatiers and pastry chefs from more than 15 countries, kicked off the annual three-day“Salon du Chocolat” chocolate fair in Belgium’s capital on Thursday evening.



Chocolate was moulded into whimsical designs from evening gowns to cocktail dresses to hats.

The international fair, where visitors can sample sweets from more than 130 participants, plays to Belgium’s reputation as a leading chocolate maker.

“Once again, it’s a dream that becomes reality and we are salivating already,” Brussels city mayor Philippe Close said in a statement.

| Edited by: shifa khan
