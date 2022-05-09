Swelling In The Feet? These Home Remedies Will Help You a Great Deal

A lot of times we wake up with swollen legs, and this problem is not uncommon. According to Healthline, this problem occurs due to a lot of reasons, including sitting with your legs hanging for a long time, pregnancy, wearing wrong size shoes, eating disorders or medical conditions.

The symptoms start appearing several times because of fluid accumulation in tissues and the condition is known as Edema. Usually, you don’t need to go to the doctor for a cure. But some home remedies can help heal your feet quickly. These home remedies are:

Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water

If you have swelling in your feet or any other body part, drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water a day will keep the body hydrated and help in reducing inflammation in the body.

Take a salt-water bath

If you use bathing water rich in magnesium sulphate salt it can help reduce swelling.

Lie down and raise your legs

If you face the problem of swollen legs, lie down on the bed, and raise your legs straight on the wall. If you can do this for 15 to 20 minutes, the swelling will disappear gradually.

Take magnesium supplement

If you include 200 to 400 mg of magnesium in your diet daily, the swelling will start decreasing. Apart from this, include almonds, cashews, spinach, broccoli etc. in your meals to make them healthier.

Relief from the ice pack

Use ice packs at home to reduce the swelling in your leg. Ice packs make sure the blood circulation remains uniform in the body and your leg.

Reduce alcohol consumption

Drinking alcohol causes dehydration in the body and leads to swelling. If you face a similar problem, it is recommended to stay away from alcohol.

Rock salt can do wonders

If there is swelling in your feet, fill the bucket with lukewarm water and add a little rock salt. Keep your feet in this salt water for 10 minutes. This will bring relief from swelling.

Reduce Salt Consumption

Swelling in feet can occur due to excessive uric acid levels. To avoid this, reduce your daily salt consumption.

