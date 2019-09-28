Swiss Firm Claims to Have Created World's First Guilt-Free Chocolate Bar

A cocoa producer has now unveiled what it says is the world's first healthy chocolate. This could potentially mean less guilt for those who are addicted to the chocolate bar.

According to a report in Daily Mail, while traditionally, only the seeds or beans of the cacao tree's fruit have been used to make cocoa and chocolate, a Swiss company has created a new type of treat which will make use of the fruit's flesh and skin to create a completely different flavor of chocolate.

Notably, cacao fruit is high in fibre, vitamins and mineral but the new version contains 40 per cent less natural sugar than dark and milk and about 25 per cent more protein, reported Daily Mail.

Developed by Barry Callebaut, that launched the pink Ruby chocolate to join conventional dark, milk and white in 2017, it will initially be used by chocolatiers and chefs before being made available for sale as a bar and ingredient in snacks and drinks, the report further added.

According to Barry Callebaut, the bars will be sold in two versions, a punchy WholeFruit Bold version and a smoother WholeFruit Velvety.

Speaking about the same to the publication, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the firm's boss, said that while using the whole fruit of the cacao was technically difficult, it had created a new nutrient-dense chocolate with a fruity taste.

