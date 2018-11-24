Switch from the Boring White Interiors to Cooler Tones for Your Space

To create a calm and peaceful area where you can relax in is about more than just comfortable furniture. If the walls of your living space are loud and vibrant, then it's going to do nothing for your stress level. At the same time you don't have to resign yourself to boring white so make sure you redesign your interiors with interesting colours.Anjali Jain, owner of Kala Drishti and Madhu Kotiya list down tips to redesign the interiors with coloursYou can go for coral shades with cooler undertones. The coral colour is a combination of hues like orange, pink and red. Coral enhances the room and brings a touch of warmth to it. Even though it's a soothing colour, yet it can also be the perfect bold statement. This colour signifies peace and it keeps negative feelings at bay.If you want your dining area a little sophisticated, then go for Mauve. It's not too gray, not too violent. It is completely soothing and a graceful colour. This slightly subdued tint is bright enough for a fun-filled environment,but just calm enough to work in an adult's bedroom when it is mixed with a palette of gray, black, blue, or cream. This is somehow related to spirituality and inspires reflection and self-awareness.Beige is also known as tan or buff, cream. It diverges from nearly brown to very pale cream. Beige will fade into the background as the elegant accessories pop into the foreground. To give a cozy vibe to your living area, Beige is the perfect colour tone. You can add plush pillows and a soft throw and lounge in the space all day. This colour is neutral, calm, and relaxing and signifies happiness, peace and purity. For best results, apply this color to the walls in the west direction. It is also a good color for the library.The green colour has healing properties. It is the colour of vitality and renewal that can be re-imagined in every room of your home. Green is a shade that springs with effervescence, and perhaps because of its roots in nature, it's also extremely versatile. Since, it is a restful colour that signifies growth and renewal, the green colour is also inspired, brings comfort and equilibrium. It is beneficial health relating to heart, lungs and circulatory system.