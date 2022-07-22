Swollen Ankles Could Indicate Underlying Heart Disease, Check Details

Early detection of heart ailment can prevent a heart attack or stroke.

Heart diseases grow over time and long before you develop major cardiac issues, you may have early indications or symptoms. Certain symptoms, such as chest discomfort, ankle edema, and shortness of breath, may indicate heart ailment. Keeping a watch on warning signals can help you in receiving treatment on time. This will prevent a heart attack or stroke.

One of the most common signs of heart disease is swollen ankles. This is called peripheral edema and usually happens in the lower limbs. In some patients, it can even spread to other parts of the body.

In peripheral edema, swelling is produced by an increase in fluid buildup inside the tissue. It can be caused by chronic lung or kidney illness. People with a history of thyroid illness, liver disease, or malnutrition are at a higher risk of developing peripheral edema. This medical condition can also be caused by corticosteroids, hypertension medicines and natural contraception.

Signs and Symptoms

Peripheral edema is the medical name for swelling caused by water retention in the feet and legs. It is also a symptom of cardiac troubles. Other signs of peripheral edema include hand and face puffiness, swelling after extended standing or sitting, stretched skin, change in skin colour, soreness and stiffness in joint regions.

https://www.india.com/health/heart-diseases-check-ankle-for-heart-related-diseases-can-it-be-a-symptom-of-serious-heart-issue-here-what-we-know-5526033/

Treatment

The only approach to cure edema is to treat the underlying problem. Your doctor may advise you to take diuretic medication. This is also known as a water pill. These tablets aid in the removal of salt and excess fluid from the body via the urine.

If you have edema, especially if you are pregnant, you should consult your doctor. If left untreated, your skin may continue to stretch. This can lead to other health issues. If you have edema and you are having difficulty in breathing, contact your doctor immediately.

