Syama Prasad Mookerjee Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About the Founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He was also independent India’s first Minister of Industry and Supply. He was initially a part of the Indian National Congress. Between 1977 and 1979, he co-founded the Janata Party which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party. He passed away on June 23, 1953. He was 51.

Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people will continue to inspire us. His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

On his death anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the politician:

Syama Prasad Mookerjee completed his initial education for Mitra Institution in Bhawanipur, Kolkata. After finishing school, he took admission to Presidency College, now university. The ace politician was also the 17th rank holder in the Inter-Arts Examination in 1916.

In 1924, he got enrolled as an advocate in Calcutta High Court, and in 1934, at the age of 33, Mookerjee became the youngest vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. During his tenure, Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore delivered the university convocation address in Bengali. This was the first time such a thing had happened.

In 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He had made this sangh after consulting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s MS Golwalkar.

Mookerjee was against the Quit India Movement. In order to stop it, he wrote several letters to the British governor. He did this during his tenure as the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. Mookerjee and other members of the Mahasabha thought that the Quit India movement will destroy the integrity of society.

