Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala Manicure Added the Gilded Touch to Her Glamorous Look

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney made her debut at the Met Gala earlier this week. The actress rose to popularity with her role in Sam Levinson’s HBO series Euphoria. For this year’s Met Gala theme Gilded Glamour, Sydney wore a corseted gown with a full skirt designed by American designer Tory Burch.

The strapless white gown with a train certainly amped up the glamour quotient at the venue. The actress eventually removed her taffeta ball skirt to show off a corseted mini underneath. Besides keeping up with the theme of the fashion’s most iconic event, Sydney also chose to add a touch from her most famous role as Cassie in Euphoria.

If you have watched the Emmy award-nominated show, you know that the girls of Euphoria love make-up and glitter. So for her Met Gala look, the actress wore Pastel pink and covered in glamorous rhinestones. The medium-length oval-shaped nails complemented the gilded glamour theme perfectly. Sydney’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, posted the product breakdown on Instagram after the actress debuted her look on the red carpet.

According to Zola’s Instagram post, Sydney’s nails were first prepared by the manicure artist. This was followed by application of OPI GelColor Stay Classic Base Coat. Zola then applied two coats of OPI GelColor in It’s a girl shade and went on with a thin layer of OPI GelColor in Depth Leopard shade. The next step in achieving Sydney’s Euphoria-esque nail art look included application of OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat. The nail art was finished with the application of jewels using opi Axxium Axxium clear sculpting gel.

Now you know how to achieve that very gilded nail art look, so go ahead and experiment all the way.

Zola also did the manicure for other celebrities who attended the Met Gala like Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter. Kendall and Hailey went for a simple single tone nail colour matching their monochrome black and white looks for the event, while Vanessa and Sabrina wore some glittery and intricate nail designs for the occasion.

