Symptoms and Treatment for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Experiencing bloating, diarrhea or spending hours in the loo trying to relive yourself. These are some of the common health issues that may sound innocuous but can take a toll on one’s efficiency at work or any other activity. When one goes through a mix of these symptoms, the condition is known as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

IBS is a common chronic condition that has become rampant nowadays especially among Indians. According to a survey, most people complained of digestive issues like constipation, abdominal pain, incomplete evacuation etc. But, as these symptoms are quite common, hardly anyone seeks help and continues to suffer from the issues.

IBS is also known as irritable colon, spastic colon, mucous colitis or spastic colitis. Experts suggest that these are a group of intestinal symptoms that occur together and can last anywhere from a few hours to even few months.

Symptoms

A person having irritable bowel syndrome is likely to experience cramping, bloating or gas, diarrhea, and constipation. Depending upon the symptoms, IBS is divided into three types. These are IBS with constipation (IBS-C), IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) and IBS with mixed bowel habits (IBS-M).

Advertisement

IBS-C is quite common these days when the person witnesses hard and lumpy stool. In this type of IBS, one is likely to experience fewer bowel movements while other symptoms such as bloating and gas also add to the trouble.

In IBS-D, most of a person’s stool is loose and watery. This condition is accompanied by abdominal pain and a more frequent urge to go to the loo.

People suffering from IBS-M usually go through a mix of symptoms and can experience alternating diarrhoea and constipation. One can have a hard and watery stool on the same day during this condition.

Treatment

Although there is no specific treatment for IBS, doctors suggest that making certain changes in one’s lifestyle and eating habits can provide much relief. Patients are advised to participate in regular physical exercise like yoga, swimming or walking to get relaxation from the symptoms. Cutting down on the consumption of caffeinated drinks that stimulate the intestines can also be of much help.

In addition, avoiding deep-fried food, minimizing stress, consuming probiotics and preferring smaller meals can effectively work in getting relief from symptoms of IBS.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.