Symptoms of a Dominant Partner in a Relationship

It may begin simply enough. After you voice a different perspective than theirs, your companion may playfully advise you to “shut up" or make occasional jokes about how they despise your pals. These are little details that may not appear to be red flags initially. But it’s still necessary to pay attention. When your partner is dominating and egoistic, it might be fairly obvious. Constant disputes and power shifts might be an indicator that your partner is attempting to dominate you in the relationship.

These might be symptoms that your partner seems to have become emotionally dominant over you.

They snub you because you hold contrary viewpoints

A dominating partner will be offended if you disagree with them or desire to do something against their will. Instead of just recognising the difference in viewpoint, they would push you to believe that they are correct and you are not. This might be one of the symptoms that your partner is attempting to emotionally control you.

They are critical of your friends

Isolation is a typical tactic used by abusers to make their victims reliant on them. One of the most potent methods for an emotionally dominating partner to stay in control is to restrict your engagement with friends. As a result, they are likely to criticise your choice of pals until you begin to see them negatively.

They have snoopy tendencies

They listen in on your discussions with pals, while you are on the call, chatting, or checking your emails. You could even catch them checking your phone’s call history. At times, they may question you about your phone bill and want you to justify why you have been phoning a certain acquaintance so frequently.

They give you specific looks and you stop talking

There may be apparent nonverbal signs that have formed inside the relationship while you are being dominated. For example, you may receive a slight glance from your partner indicating that you should stop speaking and keep your thoughts to yourself. Without saying anything, you are made to feel as if you cannot express your true feelings for fear of causing a major meltdown.

You are not permitted to live your own life

When you wish to do anything by yourself, your partner is agitated. They act as though they have a moral responsibility to monitor everything you are doing “for your protection, of course”. And they are always the happiest when your world revolves around them.

