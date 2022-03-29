Symptoms of Low Blood Pressure and Some Home Remedies To Tackle it

Blood pressure below 90/60 (mmHg) is considered low and can pose a threat to your life. Normal blood pressure in the range of 120/80 (mmHg) must be maintained. Identifying symptoms of low blood pressure is important. By appropriate home remedies, low blood pressure can be treated.

Normal blood pressure is in the range of 120/80 (mmHg). Blood pressure can fall below 90/60 (mmHg), which is alarming for the person’s health. Low blood pressure is also known as Hypotension.

Just like high blood pressure, low blood pressure is dangerous and can take a severe toll on a person’s health. Low blood pressure can cause dizziness and the person may also faint. This happens because of the reduction in blood circulation and it does not reach the brain appropriately.

In severe cases, low blood pressure can be life-threatening. It is important to find out the cause of your low blood pressure so that it can be treated.

Blood pressure can drop suddenly and might be accompanied by symptoms such as:

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Fainting

Blurred or fading vision

Nausea

Fatigue

Lack of concentration

Low pulse rate

Increased sweating

Home remedies to cure low blood pressure:

Low blood pressure can be tackled by having tea or coffee. The caffeine in tea and coffee increases the blood pressure to a normal level. Whenever you feel uneasy or dizzy, you can have tea or coffee.

By chewing Tulsi leaves, blood pressure can be increased to a normal level. Magnesium, potassium and eugenol present in Tulsi, help maintain normal blood pressure. Instead of chewing Tulsi leaves, you can also boil them in your tea and drink them.

Masala chaach also helps maintain normal blood pressure. Masala chaach (buttermilk) has salt and zeera, which tackles dehydration as well as low blood pressure.

Having lemonade also helps during low blood pressure.

Chewing ginger and having cinnamon in lukewarm water also improves low blood pressure. Having raisins, carrots and tomatoes also help in maintaining normal blood pressure.

