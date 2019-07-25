Symptoms of Osteoporosis and 5 Ways to Fight Condition

Osteoporosis, a condition that leads to weak and fragile bones in women, osteoporosis is a painful and debilitating condition that is the most common reason for a broken bone among the elderly. Osteoporosis occurs due to lower-than-normal maximum bone mass and greater-than-normal bone loss and increases after menopause due to lower levels of estrogen.

Symptoms of osteoporosis include, severe back pain, a curved spine and loss in height.

A few of the causes of osteoporosis include:

Being over 50 years old and having the condition in your family history.

It is more prevalent in women as they have smaller bones and lose oestrogen when going through menopause.

Being over- or underweight and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Osteoporosis may also occur due to a number of diseases or treatments, including alcoholism, anorexia, hyperthyroidism, kidney disease, and surgical removal of the ovaries.

Here are 5 lifestyle steps to combat osteoporosis:

Stop drinking carbonated drinks as a study has shown that it leads to bone loss, by leaching calcium from bones. They also have excess phosphates, causing even more calcium loss. Instead consume milk to maintain calcium balance in body.

Having too much protein can cause calcium to be lost in urine. Curbing protein intake is a must. However, salmon is a good source of bone-boosting vitamin D, along with liver, egg yolks and fortified spreads/cereals, when consumed in moderation.

A cup of coffee causes 150 mg of calcium loss through urine. Decaffeinated coffee is not the answer either though, because it contains harmful chemicals that interfere with the detoxification process.

Sunlight on unprotected skin is the best way to up levels of vitamin D, crucial in the building of strong bones.

Green leafy veg (such as cabbage, spinach, kale and broccoli) are high in vitamin K and magnesium, both great bone boosters. Vitamin K helps your body absorb calcium and is also found in high amounts in fish, meat and eggs.