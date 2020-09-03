Taapsee Pannu Excited to Begin Work Amid Pandemic, Says 'Let's Roll the Camera'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has resumed work and she could not be happier. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement. She posted a picture of a notebook, pen and a pencil.

On the image she wrote: "September brought in the joy to work in my life... Let's roll the camera." She did not share what she was shooting for. Taapsee has three films on her platter right now -- "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

She starts shooting "Rashmi Rocket" in November. The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the project.

Earlier, Taapsee shared a glimpse of her diet which she has inculcated for Rashmi Rocket. The post has Taapsee sitting on a swing while munching a dish to her heart's content. The actor has opted for a no-makeup look and can be seen sporting a black top along with grey pants.

Taapsee further wrote that she is starting off her day with a carb-rich breakfast which is planned by nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. The actor added that Munmun has also advised her that for working towards an athletic body, one does not need to only consume proteins. She went on to say that to achieve the same, one has to maintain a fine balance on their diet.