Taapsee Pannu Lays Down the Law With Her Chic Attires for Mulk Promotions, See Pics
Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha directed Mulk.
(Taapsee Pannu/ File photo)
Taapsee Pannu is as much a talented actress as she is a fashionista. The B-town diva, who will next be seen in Mulk, which is based on a real-life story and where the actor will be essaying the role of a lawyer -- has, in recent times, left no stone unturned in proving that she loves to experiment with her style.
From sporting traditional Indian wear with a stylish twist to confidently walking the red carpet in gowns accessorised with a bindi on her forehead, Taapsee has done it all. And now, with Mulk slated for release on Friday, the actor has been on a fashion spree, sporting several different looks while promoting the movie. And while some of the looks that the Baby star sported were quite fashionable, encouraging fashion enthusiasts to follow suit, others were not exactly trend setters. However, as unafraid as Taapsee comes across, her fashion choices were also as bold and experimental.
Taapsee looked elegant in an ivory Suparna Som linen joba sari paired with a matching joba jamdani kimono jacket. She rounded off her look with a bindi, statement earrings, and had her hair styled in a bun along with minimal akeup.
Take a look.
Elsewhere, Taapsee kept it simple and chic as she embraced a relaxed silhouette in burnt orange and maroon, sourced from the atelier of Aekatri. An interesting choice of footwear, brogues, to go with the attire was the highlight of the look.
Gold hoop earrings, a bindi, hair tied in a bun with neat side parting and earthy tone makeup completed the diva's look.
Take a look.
Taapsee sure knows how to pull off layered creations to perfection. For several looks in a row, the Naam Shabana star showed us how master the art of layering and look different each time.
If there's someone who knows how to style a saree stylishly, it is Taapsee Pannu. Seen here in a light blue Sreya Samanta bini dress and trousers, the Baby star rounded off her look by draping the brand's pippa saree featuring bold flowers, so that it came across as a draped dupatta.
Take a look.
Here are some other looks sported by the diva during Mulk's promotions in which she displayed her love for relaxed, free-spirited silhouettes and fusion wear.
Take a look.
Edited by: Shantanu David
