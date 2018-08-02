GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Taapsee Pannu Lays Down the Law With Her Chic Attires for Mulk Promotions, See Pics

Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha directed Mulk.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 2, 2018, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Lays Down the Law With Her Chic Attires for Mulk Promotions, See Pics
(Taapsee Pannu/ File photo)
Loading...
Taapsee Pannu is as much a talented actress as she is a fashionista. The B-town diva, who will next be seen in Mulk, which is based on a real-life story and where the actor will be essaying the role of a lawyer -- has, in recent times, left no stone unturned in proving that she loves to experiment with her style.

From sporting traditional Indian wear with a stylish twist to confidently walking the red carpet in gowns accessorised with a bindi on her forehead, Taapsee has done it all. And now, with Mulk slated for release on Friday, the actor has been on a fashion spree, sporting several different looks while promoting the movie. And while some of the looks that the Baby star sported were quite fashionable, encouraging fashion enthusiasts to follow suit, others were not exactly trend setters. However, as unafraid as Taapsee comes across, her fashion choices were also as bold and experimental.

Taapsee looked elegant in an ivory Suparna Som linen joba sari paired with a matching joba jamdani kimono jacket. She rounded off her look with a bindi, statement earrings, and had her hair styled in a bun along with minimal akeup.

Take a look.

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



Elsewhere, Taapsee kept it simple and chic as she embraced a relaxed silhouette in burnt orange and maroon, sourced from the atelier of Aekatri. An interesting choice of footwear, brogues, to go with the attire was the highlight of the look.

Gold hoop earrings, a bindi, hair tied in a bun with neat side parting and earthy tone makeup completed the diva's look.

Take a look.

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



Taapsee sure knows how to pull off layered creations to perfection. For several looks in a row, the Naam Shabana star showed us how master the art of layering and look different each time.

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



If there's someone who knows how to style a saree stylishly, it is Taapsee Pannu. Seen here in a light blue Sreya Samanta bini dress and trousers, the Baby star rounded off her look by draping the brand's pippa saree featuring bold flowers, so that it came across as a draped dupatta.

Take a look.

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



Here are some other looks sported by the diva during Mulk's promotions in which she displayed her love for relaxed, free-spirited silhouettes and fusion wear.

Take a look.

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on



A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213) on

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shantanu David
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...