Taapsee Pannu Redefines Chic Comfy in Her Stay-at-home Photoshoot

Bollywood celebrities are evolving their glamorous personalities to sync with the current times. Stars are resorting to at-home photoshoots for leading magazines while in quarantine.

Janhvi Kapoor and Jaqueline Fernandez have already treated with their lockdown photo shoots. The latest on the block is Taapsee Pannu.

The Thappad actress got herself clicked in various areas of her Mumbai residence – including washroom, kitchen, balcony and bedroom.

Just like the characters she portrays in her films, Taapsee has emerged a winner with her choice of outfits and styling.

She uploaded a few stills on her Instagram account from the shoot done for Man’s World Magazine.

The latest post shows her posing from her balcony, sitting barefoot, in a lady-like posture with a newspaper in her hand. Taapsee has opted for a floral printed breezy kaftan over black core and wrapped her head in a white towel. She has upped the glam game with a pearl chain around the neck, earrings and finally a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses.

In a previous shot that is taken inside her washroom, Taapsee is sitting on the slab around the basin and looking in the mirror with a lipstick in her hand.

She captioned the post as, “When you are under lockdown with your stylist , photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it... Take a bow @devs213. To our quarantine photo series for @mansworldindia Hair MakeUp and Balancing credit goes to yours truly (sic).”

A while back, the Pink actress had shared a sneak peek of the series on her page.

“Morning rituals !Coz @devs213 loves to conceptualise every bit of it ! Our #QuarantineShoot (sic),” wrote Taapsee.

Check out some of the stills from the shoot:

