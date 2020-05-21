Taapsee Pannu Redefines Chic Comfy in Her Stay-at-home Photoshoot
Taapsee Pannu chooses comfort over glam in her latest photoshoot. See pics below.
Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood celebrities are evolving their glamorous personalities to sync with the current times. Stars are resorting to at-home photoshoots for leading magazines while in quarantine.
Janhvi Kapoor and Jaqueline Fernandez have already treated with their lockdown photo shoots. The latest on the block is Taapsee Pannu.
The Thappad actress got herself clicked in various areas of her Mumbai residence – including washroom, kitchen, balcony and bedroom.
Just like the characters she portrays in her films, Taapsee has emerged a winner with her choice of outfits and styling.
She uploaded a few stills on her Instagram account from the shoot done for Man’s World Magazine.
The latest post shows her posing from her balcony, sitting barefoot, in a lady-like posture with a newspaper in her hand. Taapsee has opted for a floral printed breezy kaftan over black core and wrapped her head in a white towel. She has upped the glam game with a pearl chain around the neck, earrings and finally a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses.
In a previous shot that is taken inside her washroom, Taapsee is sitting on the slab around the basin and looking in the mirror with a lipstick in her hand.
She captioned the post as, “When you are under lockdown with your stylist , photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it... Take a bow @devs213. To our quarantine photo series for @mansworldindia Hair MakeUp and Balancing credit goes to yours truly (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
When you are under lockdown with your stylist , photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it... Take a bow @devs213 To our quarantine photo series for @mansworldindia 👏🏼 Hair MakeUp and Balancing credit goes to yours truly! #CoverGirl #MansWorld #MansWorldIndia
A while back, the Pink actress had shared a sneak peek of the series on her page.
“Morning rituals !Coz @devs213 loves to conceptualise every bit of it ! Our #QuarantineShoot (sic),” wrote Taapsee.
Check out some of the stills from the shoot:
View this post on Instagram
Taapsee Pannu is extremely aware how the onset of OTT has changed the dynamics for the silver screen, and believes it’s definitely gotten harder to get people to the theatres, and that’s why, it becomes even more important to do work that drives people to want to watch you. “You have to either give the audience something larger than life, or you give them really good content that makes them want to watch you immediately. Also, it’s not just the roles that get me to pick a film, it’s the film and it’s narrative first, and then comes my part in it that makes it a good film," says Pannu. Make-up and Hair: Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Styling, Conceptualisation, and Photographs: Devki Bhatt (@devs213) Actors Media Consultant: Universal Communications (@universal_communications) Cover story by Samreen Tungekar (@samreen43) Head to the link in the bio to download your FREE copy of the May issue. . . . . . . . #MWCoverStar #MWCover #TaapseePannu
View this post on Instagram
She’s done the angry young woman who screams consent, she’s played the extremely unruffled wife who refuses to be disrespected. Taapsee Pannu's (@taapsee) characters have had their own shades of feminism. “Feminism is a basic definition of equality that we’re all aware of, but we like to bend it to our convenience sometimes. I have no qualms in calling myself a feminist because I know the rightful usage of the term and how I propagate feminism, and I’m proud of it. I don’t have to worry about someone else’s wrong definition of feminism. It has come to a point where I’ve stopped hushing this word just because someone else might have a wrong idea of what it stands for. I’d rather prove it through my work and how I live my life,” she says. Make-up and Hair: Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Styling, Conceptualisation, and Photographs: Devki Bhatt (@devs213) Actors Media Consultant: Universal Communications (@universal_communications) Cover story by Samreen Tungekar (@samreen43) Head to the link in the bio to download your FREE copy of the May issue. . . . . . . . #MWCoverStar #MWCover #TaapseePannu
View this post on Instagram
From the film industry’s perspective, as everyone else, no one can predict the new normal, but Taapsee Pannu is optimistic about the industry bouncing back. “I think Indians in general are used to adapting and adjusting, that we will figure it out. There will be some teething issues, but we’ll do the jugaad, and we’ll adapt to whatever changes that will have to be made,” she says. Make-up and Hair: Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Styling, Conceptualisation, and Photographs: Devki Bhatt (@devs213) Actors Media Consultant: Universal Communications (@universal_communications) Cover story by Samreen Tungekar (@samreen43) Head to the link in the bio to download your FREE copy of the May issue. . . . . . . . #MWCoverStar #MWCover #TaapseePannu
