Taapsee Pannu Shares Struggles Of Migrants Through Poetry
Taapsee Pannu has given words to the plight of migrants amid the coronavirus outbreak with a poem. She says the pandemic has been worse than just a viral infection for India.
Actress Taapsee Pannu has given words to the plight of migrants amid the coronavirus outbreak with a poem. She says the pandemic has been worse than just a viral infection for India. Titled Pravaasi, the poem is stitched together with a series of animations of the events that occurred during the lockdown.
The video starts with the lines, "Hum toh bass pravaasi hai, kya is desh ke vaasi hai?"
The actress has highlighted the tragedies and hardships that migrants faced in India while undertaking journeys to reach home after the lockdown was announced. She posted the video on social media.
"A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time. This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India," she wrote while posting the video.
The video features tragic incidents during the lockdown, including references to the video of a child sleeping on a suitcase as his mother dragged it, migrants travelling hundreds of kilometers on road, migrants who were sleeping on the tracks being killed by a train, and a video showing a toddler trying to wake up his dead mother at a railway station.
A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time. This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India. हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidInIndia
On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in the feature films Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.
