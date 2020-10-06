Taapsee Pannu Switches on Vacay Mode with Her Siblings as Travel Buddies

Taapsee Pannu is in the mood for a much needed holiday. The actress, who has a string of projects line up in the pipeline, has recently jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Taapsee took to her Instagram stories and updated her travel diaries. For her excursion, Taapsee’s sisters, Shagun and Evania have decided to join her.

In the sneak peeks given by Taapsee via her Instagram stories, we see that Taapsee and her accompanying travel buddies are all geared up with face mask and other safety requirements. She shared a mask clad selfie with her sister and wrote, “Let the vacation begin."

In another picture we see an in-flight scene where Taapsee’s sisters wearing face shields are caught on camera by her. The actress wrote, "My distressed travel buddies."

The 33-year-old has been lately dropping hints of an approaching getaway. She shared a still from a recent photoshoot on Instagram. Taapsee wrote, “Here’s me looking forward to the much needed get away. P.S- that pool was out of bound so @khamkhaphotoartist figured out other means to make the picture look cool (sic).”

Taapsee’s last movie outing was Thappad. The much acclaimed film was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Taapsee has a string of forthcoming projects ahead. She will be seen in the upcoming thriller Haseen Dillruba. The murder mystery will have Vikrant Massey playing the male lead.

The actress will also be seen in sports drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurrana. She will play the role of an athlete. She has another sports film titled Shabaash Mithu, where the actress will play cricketer Mithali Raj in the biopic.

The star will also play the main part in Run Lola Run remake Loop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin. Apart from that, Taapsee will be paired opposite Jayam Ravi in a Tamil-language spy thriller titled Janaganamana.

In addition, she will team with Vijay Sethupathi for an untitled Tamil-language entertainer. The period drama will be a comedy film where both the leads will reportedly essay double roles.