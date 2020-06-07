Taapsee Pannu Takes a Dose of 'Double Workout' Amid Lockdown
Taapsee Pannu took to social media, where she posted a selfie after her workout. In the image, she is seen sporting a lime green T-shirt and a hair band.
credits - Taapsee Pannu instagram
Amid lockdown, actress Taapsee Pannu is focusing on keeping herself fit by "double workout".
Taapsee took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a selfie after her workout. In the image, she is seen sporting a lime green T-shirt and a hair band.
On the image, she wrote: "Quarantine calls for double workout coz this dose of double roti isn't going well."
Taapsee also shared a photograph of herself along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In the image, Kashyap is seen hugging the Naam Shabana actress.
"Even though this picture looks like he is crushing me but it actually can be interpreted like a big bear hug to wish him all the very best for the 'family drama' that he has made,#Choked out now on Netflix .
"The 'kahaani Ghar Ghar ki' of @anuragkashyap10 that rare movie of his which has no guns no killing no sex and no sad ending. Anurag Kashyap version 2.0 continues," She captioned the image.
On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas' Mobile Phone Wallpaper is His Romantic Pic with Priyanka Chopra, Internet is All Hearts
- Aishwarya Sakhuja Draws Mumbai Police's Attention After Receiving Obscene DM on Instagram
- #StudentLivesMatter Trends as Indians Outrage Against Conducting Exams amid Pandemic
- 'If Sex Isn't Real': JK Rowling Went on a Transphobic Twitter Rant and Obviously Got Schooled
- Mitron, Remove China Apps: Blind Nationalism Has Cost Users Before, And Can Hurt Again