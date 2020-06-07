Take the pledge to vote

Taapsee Pannu Takes a Dose of 'Double Workout' Amid Lockdown

Taapsee Pannu took to social media, where she posted a selfie after her workout. In the image, she is seen sporting a lime green T-shirt and a hair band.

IANS

June 7, 2020
Taapsee Pannu Takes a Dose of 'Double Workout' Amid Lockdown
Amid lockdown, actress Taapsee Pannu is focusing on keeping herself fit by "double workout".

Taapsee took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a selfie after her workout. In the image, she is seen sporting a lime green T-shirt and a hair band.

On the image, she wrote: "Quarantine calls for double workout coz this dose of double roti isn't going well."

Taapsee also shared a photograph of herself along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In the image, Kashyap is seen hugging the Naam Shabana actress.

"Even though this picture looks like he is crushing me but it actually can be interpreted like a big bear hug to wish him all the very best for the 'family drama' that he has made,#Choked out now on Netflix .

"The 'kahaani Ghar Ghar ki' of @anuragkashyap10 that rare movie of his which has no guns no killing no sex and no sad ending. Anurag Kashyap version 2.0 continues," She captioned the image.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

