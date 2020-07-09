Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Unhappy As CBSE Curriculum Skips Secularism, Federalism, Citizenship, Nationalism

Actress Taapsee Pannu is unhappy with the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to scrap chapters from the political science curriculum of class XI owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is unhappy with the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to scrap chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of class XI owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Wah Wah. Is there an ‘official' declaration of any sort I missed? Ya future mein ab iski zarurat nahi hai (Or, don't we need thesse values in future)? If education is compromised with, there will be NO FUTURE!" she tweeted.

Many other netizens shared her concern. Among them was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Shocked to know that the central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partisan in the name of reducing CBSE course during the Covid crisis," Banerjee tweeted.

"The chapters could have been reduced, or the syllabus for exam may be reduced. Removing things from textbook is a wrong step," a user tweeted.

The changes have been decided to rationalise the syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concept, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

