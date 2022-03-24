Taapsee Pannu’s Nutritionist Reveals her Favourite Food and its Healthy Recipe

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu handles both her acting career and fitness skills with aplomb. If you scroll on her Instagram profile, you will find her drilling muscles and weight lifting abilities and many more. She is always up for any challenge and strictly upholds her diet and lifestyle choices.

Known to be a fitness enthusiast, Tapasee always eats healthy food curated by her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal who called Chole Bhature Taapsee’s “favourite meal”.

The irresistible Chole Bhature is one of the special Punjabi foods everyone desires and is so filling. However, the carbs that come from refined flour are often considered unhealthy for us.

But worry not, Taapsee’s nutritionist has shared a healthy recipe for Chole Bhature. In a post , Munmun Ganeriwal shared an awesome gluten-free Bhatura recipe that is perfect for lunch.

Recipe:

● In a medium bowl, take ¾ cup of fresh dahi and make sure it isn’t sour. Then Add ¾ cup of maida or (refined flour), 2.5 cups of gehu atta (wheat flour) and ½ tbsp of sugar.

● Mix all the ingredients well. To knead it into a dough, add water as per your requirements.

● In the next step, after making the dough, cover the bowl with a cloth. Then, to naturally ferment the dough, set it aside in a warm place overnight for 7-8 hours.

● Next morning, add 1 tsp salt and 1 tbsp of ghee to the fermented mixture. You can use lukewarm water if required.

● After that, gather the dough and shape it like a compact ball. Then, again keep it aside in a warm place for 2 hours by covering it with a damp cloth.

● Knead the dough again and shape it into 15-20 balls. Then, roll into bhaturas and deep fry in ghee.

● Lastly, serve it hot with chole, tangy pickled ginger and onions.

