Tabu Looks Mesmerising as She Turns Muse for Designers Rimple and Harpeet Narula

Actress Tabu, who has been part of several acclaimed films, widely appreciated for the roles she has played over the years in the Hindi Film industry and acknowledged for her amazing, flawless acting skills, recently turned showstopper for Delhi based designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula at the Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) show held in Kolkata on Wednesday.Tabu, who sported a gold and red lehenga, sashayed down the runway looking mesmerising. Tabu, who was a vision in the ensemble designed by the Padmavat costume designers, managed to slay it with her inimitable style, elegance, poise and confidence on the ramp. Tabu's stunning red and gold lehenga had hand embroidered huge garden fountains, peacocks and sailing ships adding a touch of drama to the garment.Drawing inspiration and digging deeper into the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, the designers brought alive the spirit of Rajasthan in the form of luxury kitsch elements juxtaposed against textured fabrics, replete with stunning gota patti details. Also celebrating the art and culture of the state were beautiful motifs in the form of royal chandeliers and other eclectic designs found in old art textiles, vintage fabrics and carefully preserved antique collectibles. All these motifs were used in conjunction with the gota patti on lehria for a touch of grandiose. The layering of different crafts in one outfit to create a wholesome cohesive look was the highlight of the collection.The ensembles were complemented by stunning pieces of jewellery and embellished flat shoes.Speaking on the occasion Rimple & Harpreet Narula commented, "We are very excited to showcase our new collection, and Tabu wearing our garments added a lot of character to the feel of the show. She is an eternal beauty and makes everything look absolutely fabulous."Take a look at Tabu taking to the ramp and slay it in style.