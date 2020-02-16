Tabu Walks Runway Barefoot in Ethnic Creation, Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns in Indo-western Fusion at LFW

Tabu turned ace fashion designer Gaurang Shah's muse on third day of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 edition. The actress stole the show as she walked the ramp barefoot in Shah's stunning ethnic creation.

Tabu wore a floral black lehenga, rich in heritage textiles and featuring gold and silver borders. She completed her look with an embroidered silk dupatta draped elegantly in saree style. The actress accentuated her look with heavily kohled eyes and classy slick bun.

The show, titled Garam Masala, brought together Gaurang's black-and-white collection of 40 garments and glamours hair looks inspired by popular Indian spices, combining the traditional styles of India with contemporary looks.

Take a look:

Previously talking about his collection, Gaurang said, "The monochromatic theme of my collection symbolises our daily mundane lives where an experience out of the ordinary adds flavour to our lives and makes it interesting; just as garam masala would do to our food."

The designer said that while the white in his collection stood for "purity and tranquility", the black signified "confidence and strength" of a woman.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a sheer blue dress, featuring abstract prints inspired by the applique work of Odisha, and asymmetric hemline, as she sashayed down the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar on the second day of the fashion gala. Through her collection, titled Nature’s Origami, Ritu paid tribute to the natural world’s almost endless capability of rejuvenation; a recurring theme present across Indian tribal and contemporary art.

Kumar collaborated with LENZING ECOVERO to create the collection that had an earthy colour palette and Indian silhouettes like kaftans and dhoti pants.

