Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Tabu Walks Runway Barefoot in Ethnic Creation, Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns in Indo-western Fusion at LFW

Tabu and Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 edition in Mumbai.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:February 16, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tabu Walks Runway Barefoot in Ethnic Creation, Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns in Indo-western Fusion at LFW
Tabu and Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 edition in Mumbai.

Tabu turned ace fashion designer Gaurang Shah's muse on third day of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 edition. The actress stole the show as she walked the ramp barefoot in Shah's stunning ethnic creation.

Tabu wore a floral black lehenga, rich in heritage textiles and featuring gold and silver borders. She completed her look with an embroidered silk dupatta draped elegantly in saree style. The actress accentuated her look with heavily kohled eyes and classy slick bun.

The show, titled Garam Masala, brought together Gaurang's black-and-white collection of 40 garments and glamours hair looks inspired by popular Indian spices, combining the traditional styles of India with contemporary looks.

Take a look:

Previously talking about his collection, Gaurang said, "The monochromatic theme of my collection symbolises our daily mundane lives where an experience out of the ordinary adds flavour to our lives and makes it interesting; just as garam masala would do to our food."

The designer said that while the white in his collection stood for "purity and tranquility", the black signified "confidence and strength" of a woman.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a sheer blue dress, featuring abstract prints inspired by the applique work of Odisha, and asymmetric hemline, as she sashayed down the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar on the second day of the fashion gala. Through her collection, titled Nature’s Origami, Ritu paid tribute to the natural world’s almost endless capability of rejuvenation; a recurring theme present across Indian tribal and contemporary art.

Kumar collaborated with LENZING ECOVERO to create the collection that had an earthy colour palette and Indian silhouettes like kaftans and dhoti pants.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram