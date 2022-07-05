Tadasana Or Mountain Pose Benefits You Must Know

Yoga not only keeps our body fit, but it also helps in keeping your mind fresh and tension free. Including yoga in your daily routine is beneficial and keeps you physically fit and healthy. Tadasana is one such yoga pose that keeps your health in good shape. It is also known as the mountain pose.

Tadasana also helps in constipation and keeping your gut healthy. Recently, yoga instructor Savita Yadav conducted a Facebook live session and during the same, she performed various asanas including Tadasana.

Steps to do Tadasana or mountain pose:

1. Stand with your feet slightly apart.

2. Make sure that your weight is balanced equally on both feet.

3. Inhale and raise your arms above your head.

4. Interlock your fingers with palms facing outwards.

5. Raise your shoulders up towards your ears.

6. On an exhale, roll your shoulders back and down your spine, opening your chest and straightening your posture.

7. Relax all your muscles.

8. Relax your eyes and maintain a steady gaze.

9. Come back to your normal position and relax.

The practice of yoga is to be done according to your ability. During this time, it is important to follow the special rules related to breathing and exercise. Along with this, it is also crucial to take the right amount of nutrition.

Benefits of Tadasana:

1. Mountain pose helps in good posture

2. It also improves flexibility

3. Tadasana boosts self-esteem

4. The yoga pose strengthens your legs and abs

5. Provides a healthy gut. The pose requires you to engage your core and it has a positive effect on your stomach and digestion

6. Tadasana improves balance

Performing Tadasana regularly can also help you in doing other yoga asanas.

