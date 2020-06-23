Tahira Kashyap Expresses Her Love For Cycling, Says it is Therapy For Mental Well-being

With ease in the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has started getting out of home for cycle ride in the streets of Mumbai.

"I took to cycling as a sport and also to declutter mentally. But I realised I was viewing the same roads, trees and houses with a different perspective. I was finding beauty in nature that I had never before appreciated, let alone acknowledged. It is extremely therapeutic. Earlier on it meant only exercise for the physical aspect but now it has become a therapy for my mental well being and happiness too. I have shared some of the pictures I have clicked on my Instagram. They might not be the best pictures but each one has a lot of my heart, as I truly valued and appreciated what I saw," Tahira expressed.

On the work front, Tahira is currently working on her book and next feature film. Before lockdown, she came up with a short film titled Pinni, which features veteran actress Neena Gupta.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​