Tahira Kashyap Shares Personal Encounters in Her Post on 'Smash The Patriarchy'

"Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." Unless one is living under a rock, these words should not be unheard of. Moreover, the recent reverberations have proven that the quote is not just a few words but a movement in itself.

Tahira Kashyap penned an open letter in the aftermath of Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The phrase was initially seen on Rhea’s T-shirt and in no time sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Baring her personal experiences from real-life incidents, Tahira talked about women suffering patriarchal set-ups in society every day of their life. In her own fashion, she recalled the time she was groped at the age of 12 to describe just why patriarchy needs squashing. She also recounted an episode when she was asked to serve food to her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana by a relative leaving her appalled.

Further, in the letter published by Mid-day and a series of posts shared on Instagram, she shed light on several such mind-blowing incidents that are an integral yet ignored part of the existing patriarchal society.

She ended her note saying, “I can’t begin to fathom (but don’t want to ignore) what must be happening to the rest of us across different strata of the same patriarchal society (sic.)”

In the caption, she wrote, “My two bit on why squashing patriarchy is a necessity. The beautiful illustration by the talented @sukriti_vkTemplate design put together by the b’day girl @gabbarni”.

Tahira Kashyap, a filmmaker and a writer is a cancer survivor. She made her writing debut with 'I Promise' in 2011 followed by 'Souled Out' and the most recent 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.' Tahira also co-authored her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood.