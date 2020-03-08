Tahira Kashyap to Launch New Book 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced that she is coming up with her new book, titled The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman.

"Super duper stoked to announce my latest book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Books have always fuelled not just my imagination but also observation...This book is special as I pretty much go unfiltered in this one. It's a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman, at least in my head," Tahira said.

The 12 commandments of Being A Woman will be published by Juggernaut Books later this year.

Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books, said: "Tahira is a writer with a voice that is completely hers."

Tahira has earlier written books like I Promise and Souled Out.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.