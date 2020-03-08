Tahira Kashyap to Launch New Book 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'
On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced that she is coming up with her new book, titled The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman.
"Super duper stoked to announce my latest book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Books have always fuelled not just my imagination but also observation...This book is special as I pretty much go unfiltered in this one. It's a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman, at least in my head," Tahira said.
Super duper stoked to announce my latest book ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’ Books have always fuelled not just my imagination but also observation. And I am glad to be associated with Juggernaut Books @juggernaut.in who are gracious enough to entertain my idiosyncratic way of looking at things. This book is special as I pretty much go unfiltered in this one. It’s a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman, at least in my head. Wish me luck❤️ #womanup #juggernaut #juggernautbooks #readingrecos #womensday2020 #womensday #womenauthors #womenswriting
The 12 commandments of Being A Woman will be published by Juggernaut Books later this year.
Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books, said: "Tahira is a writer with a voice that is completely hers."
Tahira has earlier written books like I Promise and Souled Out.
