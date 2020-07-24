Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Tahira Kashyap's Throwback Pics With Her 'Little Antithesis'

Tahira Kashyap has shared throwback pictures from a vacation in Nassau, Bahamas on social media that features her with daughter Varushka.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tahira Kashyap's Throwback Pics With Her 'Little Antithesis'
credits - Tahira Kashyap instagram

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has shared throwback pictures on Instagram that feature her with daughter Varushka, whom she lovingly refers to as her little antithesis.

The photos shared by Tahira on Instagram are from a vacation in Nassau, Bahamas.

"Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth!" Tahira captioned the images.

She added: "Till then it's these pouts and beautiful memories. #throwbackthursday #throwbackwithdaughters #throwback #nassau #nassaubahamas #bahamas #daughter #daughtersarethebest."

View this post on Instagram

Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it’s these pouts and beautiful memories ❤️ #throwbackthursday #throwbackwithdaughters #throwback #nassau #nassaubahamas #bahamas #daughter #daughtersarethebest

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

On the work front, Tahira has finished writing her fourth book "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", during the Covid lockdown.

Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started cycling outside her home.

She is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's family in Chandigarh.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading