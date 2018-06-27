GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan and Kainaat Singh looked super adorable posing for the cameras while sitting on a park bench. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
(Image: Taimur Ali Khan/ Viral Bhayani)
With several pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tamiur Ali Khan and members of the Kapoor family surfacing on the Internet each day, we have all become aware of the fact that the Kapoor and Khan families are vacationing in London.

But if you thought it was only the elders who were having all the fun, well, you might just be wrong.

In a recent image that has surfaced on the Internet, little Taimur can be seen enjoying a playdate with television personality Rannvijay Singh and Prianka Singha's daughter Kainaat. The two little munchkins, dressed to the nines, were photographed sitting on a bench, looking as adorable as ever.

As per reports, the two kids also visited the London zoo and spend time playing with each other, while the two mummies had some great time chilling together.

Take a look.



| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
