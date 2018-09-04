GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Chilling by the Beach in Maldives is Too Cute to Handle

The two kids, who are currently in the Maldives with their parents Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu respectively, are having a ball of a time making a splash in the pool and enjoying the sun, sand and crystal clear ocean water.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
Image source: Instagram
The internet's favourite star kids Taimur Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have once again taken social media by storm with their latest photographs. The two kids, who are currently in the Maldives with their parents Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu respectively, are having a ball of a time making a splash in the pool and enjoying the sun, sand and crystal clear water.

Both Taimur and Innaya, whose photographs have often gone viral, look adorable in their latest pictures that have surfaced on the Internet. While in one of the images, Taimur can be seen playing with uncle Kunal, in another he is snapped holding his father Saif by the hand while standing on a beach, sporting an intense look.

Take a look.





On the other hand, in one of the pictures shared by Kunal on his official Instagram handle, Inaaya, whose face is hidden, can be seen relaxing and sitting quietly by the beach.

My sunshine checking out the sunshine and the sea #maldives #discoversoneva

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on



In other photographs from the Khans and Kemmus Maldivian vacay, the four adults seem to be making the most of their time off work. Take a look.

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on



A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on



| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
