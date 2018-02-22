GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taimur Ali Khan is Melting Hearts on Internet With His New Look; See Pic

Taimur Ali Khan looks so adorable. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is not just internet's favourite child and one of the cutest star kid on the bloc but is also greatly loved by photographers who click him everytime he makes an appearance at a party, outside granny Babita's house or at the airport with his parents.

Taimur's innocent looks, cute gestures, messy hair and blushed cheeks never cease to amaze the onlookers. And everytime a picture of the sabse chote nawab surfaces on the Internet, it goes viral.

Recently, a fan page on Instagram shared a photo of the little munchkin staring at his dad Saif's photograph, while his cute little ponytail melt a million hearts on social media.

The little one looks so adorable in his new look as he looks his dad's photo.

Take a look.

Credit: @Kareena kapoor khan 🔹

We can never get enough of Taimur. Isn't it?

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
