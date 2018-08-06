Taimur Ali Khan Playing Badminton with Dad Saif Ali Khan Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues; See Pics

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:37am PDT

Getting clicked is not just what Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is all game for. The almost two-year-old, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grandson, is also up for a game of sport during weekends and his recent pictures are proof.Seen with his dad Saif Ali Khan over the weekend, the little munchkin was snapped enjoying his time playing around with a badminton racket and a plastic shuttlecock. While onlookers and paparazzi clicked him relentlessly, the little boy remained attentive despite the distraction.Clicked sporting a casual look -- a green tee and a pair of blue denim shorts teamed with his crocs, Taimur kept his eyes glued to the game, in between giving the camera persons a glance to click adorable pictures of him.There's no doubt that Taimur is one of the most talked about star kids on the Internet today and such cute little antics of his make sure he finds a place into people's hearts.Take a look.