1-min read

Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan's adorable expressions are something you just cannot miss. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 16, 2018, 12:23 PM IST
Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
(Image: Taimur Ali Khan/ File Photo/ Viral Bhayani)
One of social media's favourite stars mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are back in town after the two spent quality time with the Kapoor-Khan family in London.

From enjoying a playdate with Rannvijay Singh's daughter Kainaat to going around the streets of London with his mom and dad, Taimur seems to have had quite an amazing time in the last few weeks. And it isn't like his fans missed out on it. They were regularly fed with photos of the little social media star, who was constantly being clicked even while he was abroad.

And now when the star kid is back on the Indian turf, the paparazzi sure had a gala time clicking his pictures at Mumbai airport accompanied by his mother Kareena.

Dressed in a blue and yellow full sleeve tee teamed with matching dark blue pyjamas, Taimur stole Kareena's thunder at the airport who was snapped sporting a quirky grey 'Good Sister' sweatshirt which she teamed with black track pants and comfortable sneakers.

While Kareena and Taimur were spotted together at the airport, dad Saif too was snapped at the same time following the two to the exit.

Take a look.



My Baby grown up so fast Masha Allah

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on








