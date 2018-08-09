GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taimur Ali Khan Trying to Talk to Paparazzi is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today; Watch Video

In a recent video that has surfaced on the Internet, Taimur can be seen reacting to camera persons calling out his name, pointing towards them, trying to initiate a conversation.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan Trying to Talk to Paparazzi is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today; Watch Video
(Image: File photo/ Yogen Shah)
Taimur Ali Khan, the son of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is undoubtedly Bollywood's most famous celebrity kid. He already has a number of fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Every picture of his mostly goes viral, and netizens can't stop gushing over his cuteness.

One of social media's favourite little munchkin, Taimur, always surprises everybody with his little actions. Just like his other photos and videos where paparazzi can't get enough of him, in his recent picture he's pointing at the photographers and trying to converse with them as they go on clicking him relentlessly.

In fact, there's a video of the chote nawab, dressed in navy blue shorts and t-shirt, reacting to camera persons calling out his name and pointing towards them.

Take a look!



#taimuralikhan today ❤️❤️❤️😀😀 @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on




Isn't he just the perfect dose of cuteness you need everyday?

In a recent interview, dad Saif revealed that Taimur 'has learnt a few new words like 'baby' and 'gum' and calls him 'abba'.

