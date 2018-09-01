Taimur Ali Khan Wins Hearts Yet Again, Teases the Paparazzi With His Adorable Antics; See Pics

One of Internet's favourite star kids, Taimur Ali Khan never fails to impress netizens with his cute antics. From waving at the paparazzi to putting on adorable expressions on being called by his name, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little boy has done it all while being relentlessly clicked at airports, outside playschool, and from playdates to casual outings.Recently, the almost two-year-old baby nawab, who is generally seen with his nanny, was snapped alone walking like a boss as he stuck his tongue out to tease the paparazzi who were there to capture the little munchkin on their camera lenses.Unlike most little ones and even adults who shy away from the camera, Taimur is a pro at posing and seems quite comfortable being clicked. In fact, a lot of times it seems like he literally enjoys being the subject of camerapersons' attention.Dressed in a white t-shirt from the Polo Bear Collection of Ralph Lauren that cost $22.5 and bright yellow bottoms teamed with cool white footwear, Taimur was all smiles as he enjoyed his walk.Take a look.