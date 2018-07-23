English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Taimur Ali Khan's Playdate Video In a Ball Pit Is Too Cute to Handle
Look at that 'don't call out my name' expression on his face!
Image source: Instagram/Karanjohar
Taimur Ali Khan has become the most talked about star kid in the nation with the paparazzi keeping an eye out to catch every single glimpse of the little Nawab. Internet's favourite star kid - Taimur Ali Khan - was being badly missed by paps back home ever since he flew off to London. But, now that he's back in town, the Instagrammers are leaving no opportunity to watch the youngest superstar of B-Town and his cute antics.
Kareena Kapoor has been spending a lot of time with her little one and was recently spotted accompanying him to his playdate. Dressed in a red checkered tee and a pair of grey denim pants, Taimur looked adorable as always jumping among the pool of balls. Along with him are two cuties Yash and Roohi Johar. In the video, the toddlers can be seen swimming in to make their way through a huge tub full of colourful balls while Karan can be heard calling out Taimur's name. Taimur's cold stare at this point is too cute to handle. Taimur seldom smiles for the cameras and this was definitely not one of those days. Afterall, Saif doesn't call him a 'gunda' for nothing. Watch the video here:
We also spotted Kareena for a fraction of seconds in the video. Bollywood's favorite mommy was seen gushing over her little bundle of joy.
Ever since his birth, Taimur Ali Khan has been grabbing headlines. Earlier, Taimur's play date with Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat had made headlines.
