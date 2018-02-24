Taimur and Inaaya's Viral Picture is a Treat We Deserve on Weekend!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is not just internet's favourite child and one of the cutest star kid on the bloc but is also greatly loved by photographers who click him everytime he makes an appearance at a party, outside granny Babita's house or at the airport with his parents. This time, Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaya decided to hog some limelight from her brother! Thanks to Taimur and Inaaya's innocent looks, cute gestures, messy hair and blushed cheeks, their pictures went crazy viral in no time.In this picture, Taimur and Inaaya are seen sharing a ride together in a toy car. Taimur is posing comfortably sporting a casual look in a T-shirt and denim while baby Inaaya looks cute as a button in a little blue floral dress. Earlier, when Kunal Kemmu had shared his angel's picture on Instagram, his followers were quick to point out that she looked a lot like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son. And, we can say that both of them got similar hazel eyes!Another picture that surfaced on the internet was of both the moms holding their bundles of joy. Soha holds Inaaya like a proud mother flaunting her baby girl while Kareena looks like She's in awe of Taimur's cute antics. Here, take a look:Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding is set for a June 1, 2018 release date while Soha Ali Khan will be seen in her first post-pregnancy film with Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill.