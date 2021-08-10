Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan: Know their Connection with Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore

Jehangir Ali Khan, the second son of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is the namesake of Jehangir, the fourth Mughal emperor who ruled for 22 years.

Their first son Taimur is named after a Mughal Turco-Mongol conqueror, who invaded India in the late 14th century.

Although the choice of the name is again expected to rake up debate and discussion, did you know that Jehangir Ali Khan is also great-great grandson of ‘Emperor Akbar’ and has a relation with Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore?

Director K. Asif’s 1960 movie ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ portrays the love of Mughal Prince Salim (who later became Emperor Jehangir) and Anarkali, a courtesan. The movie revolves around the affair that led to differences between Salim with his father, Emperor Akbar.

Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Akbar, while Dilip Kumar was Salim aka Jehangir. So to say that Jehangir Ali Khan is great-great grandson of ‘Akbar’ won’t be wrong.

Kareena belongs to the first family of the Indian film industry. Her father Randhir is a son of Raj Kapoor, who is the son of Prithviraj Kapoor. Prithviraj’s three sons—Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor - dominated Hindi cinema throughout the fifties and sixties.

Raj and Krishna Kapoor had five children: three sons, actors Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Randhir married actress Babita, and has two daughters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma is the first daughter of the Kapoor family to have stepped into Bollywood, followed by her sister Kareena, who made her Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000.

THE TAGORE CONNECTION

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan and had their first child Taimur in December 2016. Saif is son of yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore.

Sharmila Tagore’s grandmother Latika Tagore was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother, Dwijendranath. So Jehangir Ali Khan, like his elder brother Taimur, is related to the greatest showman of Indian Cinema, Prithviraj Kapoor, and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here