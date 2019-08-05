Take a Trip Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Sea-Facing Bungalow Mannat with Gauri Khan
Mannat, which has been Shah Rukh Khan's family home since 2001, has let Gauri grow and develop as an interior designer. She has given a glimpse into the house in a latest magazine issue.
Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow Mannat at Bandstand in Mumbai is one of the city's most popular landmarks today. It's a house that Gauri Khan has carefully turned into a home that reflects her taste and that of her superstar husband, as well as their three children. Mannat, which has been her family home since 2001, has let her grow and develop as an interior designer. As their family grew, renovations and redesigns were made to suit the changing needs.
For Gauri, the most endearing aspect of Mannat is its facade. "I wouldn't change it for anything in the world," she tells Casa Vogue of the facade that is pristine white, glamorous, imposing, with massive pillars that have featured in countless selfies of fans who throng the place every day.
The 1920s-era, Grade III heritage structure that features a neo-classical columned facade of the former Viennese villa has now been lovingly refurnished with a six-storey annexe, multiple bedrooms, terrace, garden, a system of elevators, personal quarters and expansive entertainment spaces.
Gauri shares, "Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own." Suhana's love for ballet has influenced the selection of photographs and art in her space. Breaking Bad themed wallpaper adorned Aryan's space until recently. But with both of them off to college in Los Angeles and New York, the house is kept alive by little AbRam's antics.
Since Shah Rukh can never have enough of the movies, they have a 42-seater home theatre, the entrance to which is lined with tall vintage posters of Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam, as well as Charlie Chaplin's walking stick framed in place. The auditorium has mahogany velvet walls, leather recliners and every Shah Rukh movie till date available on loop.
