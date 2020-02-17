Take Beauty Tips from Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday says she likes to pamper herself on Sunday and spend quality time with her family and dogs.
Ananya Panday
Actress Ananya Panday says she likes to pamper herself on Sunday and spend quality time with her family and dogs.
Here's how she spends her Sunday:
* Home spa session: Some essential oils, a nice massage followed by a power nap helps me start my Sunday on the right note. After a week full of running around, this becomes the perfect rejuvenation.
* Grooming and skincare: Throughout the week with constant make up and getting ready, your skin needs a break and some pampering. Sundays are for DIY skincare and for me it's all about a sheet mask for the face, gliding for hair removal and a hassle-free foot scrub which conveniently takes care of my grooming needs at home.
* Playing dog mom for the day: When I'm at home, both my dogs are constantly around me vying for attention. So, it's all about them, from checking on their food to giving them a nice bath and of course playing around, they make it a happy Sunday for me.
* Brunching with my family: The family that brunches together stays together. My cousins and I swear by this rule, and Sunday brunch with them is like a detox session.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Chunks of Ice Dropped into Deep Holes Sound Like Laser Guns, Twitter Can't Get Enough
- Did a Chinese Novel Predict Coronavirus 40 Years Ago? 'Wuhan-400' Leaves Twitter Baffled
- Watch: RPF Officers Hailed for Saving Two Passengers on the Same Day in Odisha and Mumbai
- Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Alia, Ananya, Karan Post Kangana Ranaut's Snub at Filmfare
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral