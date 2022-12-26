Take Cue From Genelia Deshmukh’s Desi Wardrobe This Ved-ding Season

Genelia Deshmukh’s style mantra has been an extension of her free-spirited personality. The actor is currently slaying the town in her desi avatars while promoting her upcoming movie Ved, which also stars her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Styled by celebrity stylist Karishma Gulati, Genelia’s wardrobe is a breath of fresh air with a colour palette of pinks, reds, yellows and ivory. With an array of ensembles including the classic saree, lehenga set and kurta, so far the mood board has been a celebration of Indian looks with a hint of Genelia’s charm.

This wedding season, take a cue from Genelia’s desi wardrobe and celebrate each moment with elan. Here’s a look at some of her stylish outfits.

A Kurta-stic Start

Genelia Deshmukh makes a colourful entrance in a fuchsia pink kurta set from Devanagari. Keeping it playful and chic, Genelia’s kurta set is a perfect look for a mehendi or haldi function. The fuchsia embroidered dhoti set features intricate Dori and sequins embroidery on its neckline and sleeves. The beautiful A-line kurta is paired with matching dhoti pants and an embroidered organza dupatta with tissue detailing.

The Nauvari Tadka

Bringing her Marathi mulgi charm to the film promotions, Genelia Deshmukh looked stunning in a custom-made nauvari saree by Ishita Singh. Made from Mangalgiri cotton, the two-tone saree, was paired with a full-sleeved blue blouse. The nauvari, a staple saree worn by Maharashtrian women, can be an ideal look for an engagement ceremony or mehendi function. Nauvari which means nine yards is also referred to as Kaashtha where the sari is tucked at the back. Pair it with a classic Kolhapuri chappal or the trendy Kolhapuri sandals. And yes, do not forget the iconic nath (nose pin).

A Sheer Story

A wedding is incomplete without sarees, right? Genelia’s appearances during the film Ved’s promotions have celebrated the Indian saree. Draped in myriad shades and threadwork, each saree celebrated Genelia’s personality to the T. Till now, Genelia has been spotted in three semi-sheer sarees. The ivory saree featured motifs of the stars and moon that stood out in the ensemble. The yellow chanderi-silk saree from Raw Mango featured butas of bold floral motifs. The border woven in gold zari punctuated with blue added a hint of shimmer to the overall look. She paired it with a yellow silk satin blouse featuring a V-neck collared neckline. Radiant in red, Genelia donned a hand-embroidered organza saree from Deep Thee.

Love Thy Lehenga

Keep it playful yet festive, in Genelia’s lehenga set from Mrunalini Rao. A great combination of embellishments and prints, the ensemble comes with a tiered chiffon lehenga with an intricately hand-crafted blouse and an easy-breezy dupatta. If you are someone who loves to dance, then this lightweight lehenga with an embellished waistline is what you need. To add a festive vibe to your overall look, opt for an embellished blouse or top. You can either opt for a dupatta or keep it hassle-free like Genelia.

