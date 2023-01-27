Take Cues From Malaika Arora To Be A Boss Lady In Pantsuit

If you want to make a power statement, a classic pantsuit could be an apt pick and no one understands it better than Malaika Arora. The Bollywood fashionista has opted for this two-piece set from her wardrobe for both formal and casual events, thereby proving its versatility. Malaika Arora has a pantsuit of every kind in her closet and if you have been on the fence to decide to invest in this fashion trend, let her be your inspiration to finally take the plunge.

White is not basic

The Bollywood diva seems to be crushing on monochrome attires lately. For making her latest boss lady statement, Malaika Arora went for a spotless white number from the label of designer duo Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna. If you are one to follow the diva’s fashionable wardrobe, it is no secret that she doesn’t shy away to experiment. In one of her latest appearances, she threw on a turtle neck addition to make the two-piece set a three-piece affair. But what made it a cut above the rest was her insistence on keeping her sequin and shimmer game on point.

She chose a shiny grey turtle neck top as a layer-in for her white crisp blazer which was embellished with sequential detailing around her shoulder. The blazer also came with two slits from the sides and only a single button for tucking it together. To complete her shark ensemble, she iced up the look with an emerald green diamond ring and matching delicate statement earrings. Malaika left her wavy hair falling down for the outing and highlighted her doe eyes with smokey eye makeup that finished it by adding cat-eye liner.

Blue Magic

Coming from the shelf of Ralph & Russo, here Malaika Arora slays in a stunning shimmery number that is sure to ‘blue your mind’. This three-piece suit is completed with a ribbon detailing around her neck. Letting all sparkles do the talking, Arora kept it minimal when it came to accessorizing her look.

Ever-Green

Designed by Judy Zhang, this two-piece set donned by Malaika is a perfect fit for attending formal parties and professional events. What makes it different is the addition of a heavy choker neckpiece that aptly complements the blazer’s neckline. Hair pulled back in a low-pony and statement mustard clutch breaking the colour monotony sums up her entire look.

Purple You

With this purple pantsuit, Malaika Arora’s look screams poise. If her pantsuit wardrobe is to be evaded, the Bollywood diva tends to bend more towards sequin and shimmers. And this look had both of them. Malaika iced up look with gorgeous drop-down diamond earrings, meanwhile, sleek hair left open completed her entire look.

Would you ever recreate any of Malaika Arora’s pantsuit looks?

