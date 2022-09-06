Take Inspiration for The Festive Season From These Bollywood Actors

Transparent chiffon sarees or the quintessential cotton ones, backless blouses, neatly done hair and oomph factor – Rings a bell? Well, Bollywood songs with female actors in sarees are etched in our memories forever, such sequences, one can never forget. Even the fashion police can’t stop gushing at these divas who effortlessly sway in these sarees.

Whether it’s Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa Paani, or the legendary Smita Patil in Aaj Rapat Jaye or Sushmita Sen in Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, they have all set goals for fashionistas across the globe. Here’s a list of five divas who know how to set hearts aflutter

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always made heads turns with her saree looks in popular chartbusters like Chammak Challo and Zoobie Doobie and till date, these looks are iconic. Khan had taken the industry by storm with her choice of outfits for songs and they still remain evergreen.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was seen in a saree in her latest track Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi. The diva looked drop dead gorgeous and had her fans going gaga. The song is a recreation of the famous song Chura Liya by legendary R.D Burman and Bhasin looks ravishing clad in a saree.

Katrina Kaif

The scintillating beauty had captivated our hearts in the track Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The silver saree and the rain made her look extremely sexy and we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra made sure that her Desi Girl look went viral and it yet continues to do so. Her saree is still a popular choice for class farewells all across the country.

Sushmita Sen

Sen’s saree in the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha is unforgettable. One of her most popular and most loved looks and we do agree nobody can pull off the saree better than our Miss Universe.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here