Take Inspiration From Emily In Paris Star Lily Collins For Your Next Trip To Paris

The Netflix series Emily in Paris is centred entirely around clichés and challenges that Emily (Lily Collins) experiences in her life. Particularly in the third season, which was recently aired. From colour schemes to fashion trends in jackets, hats, footwear, and much more, this is the ideal show to take notes from before heading out on vacation, especially to Paris.

Here are some styles donned by Lily Collins in the show Emily in Paris that you may borrow and recreate for yourself on your next trip to Paris.

Looking for a perfect dress to rock your day out in Paris? Here is periwinkle to your rescue. This colour which has been quite popular this season was highlighted with a ruffled high-low dress look. It was completed with an orange straw bag and platform heels.

This look donned by Lily screams summer in Europe, of course, because of the colour scheme. Bright yellow jacket with a baby pink high-neck top and a classy headscarf. She pairs the look with a long yellow stocking and platform heels.

You can also recreate this uber-cool look of Lily’s which couldn’t get any more simple when compared to the other over-the-top outfits that she wore throughout the season. A simple dark blue/ black high waist denim paired with a thin strapped white crop top with ruffles. She completed the look with a chain sling clutch and a classic hat.

Paris seems to be all about vibrant colours as most of Lily’s outfits this season have a mix of bright colours and solid patterns. For this look, a sold green mid-length jacket paired over a chequered co-ord set with a crop top and a short skirt. The look was completed with a small neck scarf and a green bucket bag.

A dark printed jumper paired with a multi-colored striped jacket and a hat - that’s how we sum up this look of Lily from the show. And we must say, it is brilliant for an outing.

So, which one of these looks you will add to your wardrobe?

